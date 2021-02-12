Man sentenced to seven-year jail term for sexual harassment

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under POCSO Act on Friday awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment to a 58-year-old man for sexually harassing a four-year-old girl.

According to prosecution, the victim’s mother took her along with her younger sister to the nearby grocery shop around 7.30 p.m. on May 4, 2017. When the accused, Vijayaraghavan, a welder from the same area, took the girl and sexually harassed her in the presence of the mother whose attempt to stop him was in vain.

Based on a complaint from the mother, the Tirunelveli Rural All Women Police registered a case against Vijayaraghavan under POCSO Act and arrested him.

P. Indrani, Sessions Judge, Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under POCSO Act, awarded the jail sentence and slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on Friday.