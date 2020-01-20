Madurai

Man sentenced to life

THENI

The Theni Additional District Judge A. Abdul Khadar sentenced M. Pandiarajan, accused in the murder of his young brother M. Sundarapandian, to life imprisonment, here on Monday. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹ 15,000.

Pandiarajan, a resident of Sivaji Nagar, was arrested by the Theni town police on December 6, 2016 for murdering his brother by assaulting him with a billhook.

