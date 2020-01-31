Madurai

Man sentenced to life term

THENI

The Additional District Sessions Court judge A. Abdul Khader on Friday sentenced G. Murugan of Muthumari Amman Street, Bodi, to life time imprisonment for murdering Ramar of the same locality.

The accused Murugan allegedly had an illicit affair with Ramar’s wife and on August 12, 2015, he allegedly murdered Ramar. Based on a complaint by Ramar’s younger brother, Murugan was arrested by the Bodi town police the same day.

In the case that was under trial, the judge sentenced the accused to lifetime imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 5000 on him. Additional Public prosecutor A. Vellaichamy appeared in the case.

