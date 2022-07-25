Man sentenced to life imprisonment 

The Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under the POCSO Act, Madurai, has sentenced a 43-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl belonging to the Scheduled Caste in 2017.

Judge J. Radhika convicted the man for the offence. All women police in the city booked the man under the relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and the SC / ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.