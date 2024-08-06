Man sentenced to life for raping, murdering 65-year-old woman

A court here has awarded a man life imprisonment for sexually assaulting and murdering a 65-year-old woman and stealing her gold ornaments.

According to prosecution, M. Maveeran alias Karma Muneeswaran, 35, of Sayalkudi, a casual labourer, sexually assaulted and murdered the woman from Keezha Eeral near Ettaiyapuram when she was going to her field on February 2, 2020. He also took the earrings from the woman’s body.

Ettaiyapuram police subsequently arrested Maveeran.

Mahila Court Judge Madhava Ramanujam on Tuesday sentenced Maveeran to life imprisonment for murdering the woman and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on him. He also awarded 20 years’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting her and 10 years’ imprisonment for waylaying her and snatching her earrings. The sentences will run concurrently.