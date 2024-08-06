GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man sentenced to life for raping, murdering 65-year-old woman

Published - August 06, 2024 08:27 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A court here has awarded a man life imprisonment for sexually assaulting and murdering a 65-year-old woman and stealing her gold ornaments.

According to prosecution, M. Maveeran alias Karma Muneeswaran, 35, of Sayalkudi, a casual labourer, sexually assaulted and murdered the woman from Keezha Eeral near Ettaiyapuram when she was going to her field on February 2, 2020. He also took the earrings from the woman’s body.

Ettaiyapuram police subsequently arrested Maveeran.

Mahila Court Judge Madhava Ramanujam on Tuesday sentenced Maveeran to life imprisonment for murdering the woman and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on him. He also awarded 20 years’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting her and 10 years’ imprisonment for waylaying her and snatching her earrings. The sentences will run concurrently.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.