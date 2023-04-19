ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to five years of imprisonment under POCSO Act

April 19, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

DINDIGUL

Fast Track Mahila Court in Dindigul on Wednesday sentenced a 57-year-old man to five-year imprisonment in a case filed for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2021.

Judge G. Saran also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him. Nilakottai All Women Police arrested A. Murugan (57) of Chinnalapatti upon a complaint lodged by the 13-year-old girl’s grandmother that he sexually assaulted the girl.

He was booked under Section 451 (commits house-trespass in order to the committing of any offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 (touching the various parts of a child’s body) read with Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

