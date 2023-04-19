HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man sentenced to five years of imprisonment under POCSO Act

April 19, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

DINDIGUL

Fast Track Mahila Court in Dindigul on Wednesday sentenced a 57-year-old man to five-year imprisonment in a case filed for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2021.

Judge G. Saran also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him. Nilakottai All Women Police arrested A. Murugan (57) of Chinnalapatti upon a complaint lodged by the 13-year-old girl’s grandmother that he sexually assaulted the girl.

He was booked under Section 451 (commits house-trespass in order to the committing of any offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 (touching the various parts of a child’s body) read with Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.