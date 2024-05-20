ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to 40-year imprisonment for sexually assaulting girl

Published - May 20, 2024 09:42 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under POCSO Act in Theni on Monday sentenced a 35-year-old man to 40-year imprisonment for sexually assaulting a girl in 2022. The accused R. Muthupandi who had an illicit relationship with the girl’s mother, had also abused the girl, in the absence of the woman.

He was sentenced to 20-year imprisonment each for the offence under the POCSO Act and the offence under the IPC. The court imposed a total fine amount of ₹ 10,000 on the accused. Theni All Women Police Station registered a case and arrested the man.

