Man sentenced to 25 years imprisonment under POCSO Act

November 18, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Dindigul has sentenced a 35-year-old man to 25 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in a case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge G. Saran passed the order on Friday.

The Dindigul All Women Police Station police had registered the case against M. Pandi in 2020 for assaulting an eighteen-year-old girl on promises of marrying her. Upon a complaint lodged by the victim, the accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The convict has been booked under Sections Section 5 (j)(ii) (in the case of female child, makes the child pregnant as a consequence of sexual assault), 5(l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) of the POCSO Act and Section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

Hearing the case on Friday, the Mahila court sentenced the accused to 25 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US