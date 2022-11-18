Man sentenced to 25 years imprisonment under POCSO Act

November 18, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Dindigul has sentenced a 35-year-old man to 25 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in a case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Judge G. Saran passed the order on Friday.

The Dindigul All Women Police Station police had registered the case against M. Pandi in 2020 for assaulting an eighteen-year-old girl on promises of marrying her. Upon a complaint lodged by the victim, the accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The convict has been booked under Sections Section 5 (j)(ii) (in the case of female child, makes the child pregnant as a consequence of sexual assault), 5(l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) of the POCSO Act and Section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

Hearing the case on Friday, the Mahila court sentenced the accused to 25 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on him.