Man sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment

March 04, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Fast Track Court in Dindigul sentenced a 31-year-old man to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl. Judge G. Saran also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the convict. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, Dindigul Taluk police had registered a case under Section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act and Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. The case was prosecuted by public prosecutor K. Jothi.

