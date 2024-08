The First Additional Special Court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Cases in Madurai on Tuesday sentenced a man to 14-year rigorous imprisonment for the possession of ganja weighing around 22 kg in Madurai in 2021. First Additional Special Court Judge A.S. Hariharakumar sentenced R. Ganeshan to 14-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 1 lakh. The Sellur police registered a case against Ganeshan for the possession of ganja.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.