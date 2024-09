First Additional Special Court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Cases in Madurai on Thursday sentenced one Vairamuthu to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for smuggling ganja weighing 28 kg in Cumbum in Theni district in 2021. First Additional Special Court Judge A.S. Hariharakumar imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Vairamuthu. Theni police had intercepted an autorickshaw and seized the ganja.