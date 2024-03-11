ADVERTISEMENT

Man robbed of gold, cash, mobile phone near Tirupparankundram 

March 11, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

An acting driver, S. Sivasankar, 33, was robbed at knifepoint by two persons, who pretended to be helping him by offering him lift on a motorbike up to his house at Thanakkankulam in the wee hours of Monday.

Police said Mr. Sivasankar, who had returned from Coimbatore, was walking on Tirupparankundram Road towards his house at Thanakkankulam at 1.30 a.m. When he was crossing a college, two persons, who were riding a motorbike, offered to give him lift up to his house on their way. Mr. Sivasankar got on the bike.

After the bike passed a few metres, the rider stopped it in a secluded place. Then one of the two pulled out a knife and threatened Mr. Sivasankar to part with the valuables he was carrying. The duo snatched his three-sovereign gold chain, ₹2,000 and mobile phone, and fled the scene.

Tirupparankundram police are investigating.

