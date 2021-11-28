Man robbed of ₹60,000, mobile phone

Three persons robbed an employee of a private finance company of ₹60,000 near Melur on Saturday night.

Police said S. Ravichandran, 31, of Dindigul district was employed with a branch of the finance company at Rajagambeeram. When he was returning to Othakadai after collecting money from Sembur, he was intercepted by the trio, who were following him on two motorcycles, at Therkkutheru at 8.15 p.m.

The robbers flashed a knife, hit him and robbed him of the money and a mobile phone.

When they tried to flee, Mr. Ravichandran chased them on his motorbike. One of the robbers, who lost control of the bike, abandoned it and fled the scene. He left behind his mobile phone.

A team of Melur police, led by Inspector Charles, was trying to track the accused with the mobile phone.

In an unrelated case, Madurai District Police arrested V. Karthik Raja, 24, of Virahanoor, K. Karthik, 23, of Narimedu and three others in connection with the assault on a driver, N. Kumar of Vellore, near Melur on Friday.

The police said Mr. Kumar, who operated a taxi for an aggregator, had gone to Ramanathapuram to drop a passenger.

While returning, he was waiting near a petrol bunk to take a person to Chennai. Agitated over this, a few local taxi drivers assaulted him and snatched ₹3,700 from him.