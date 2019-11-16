Madurai

Man robbed at knifepoint

In a case of robbery reported under Melur Police station limit, P. Sathishkumar of Rajakoor was allegedly robbed of his bike and cellphone at knifepoint by two unidentified persons around 9 p.m. on Friday.

The police said the victim had stopped his bike to ease himself along Madurai-Tiruchi highway, when the robbers threatened him and took away the properties.

A case has been registered.

