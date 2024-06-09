GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Man returning from Courtallam killed in road accident

Published - June 09, 2024 09:00 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man was killed when the car which he was driving hit a stationary vehicle near Malaikovil Pass at Alangulam in the small hours of Sunday. The victim was identified as Manikandan of Marudhamputhur village in Tenkasi district.

The police said Manikandan and his friends Muthuraj, 27, Maniraj, 34, and another person had travelled to Courtallam on Saturday night. After bathing in the water falls, they left Courtallam around 1 a.m. on Sunday by car. As they approached Malaikovil Pass, the car rammed the parked vehicle.

Manikandan was killed on the spot while the others, who were injured, were rushed to the hospital. Alangulam police are investigating.

Related Topics

Dindigul / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.