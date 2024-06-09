Man returning from Courtallam killed in road accident

A 24-year-old man was killed when the car which he was driving hit a stationary vehicle near Malaikovil Pass at Alangulam in the small hours of Sunday. The victim was identified as Manikandan of Marudhamputhur village in Tenkasi district.

The police said Manikandan and his friends Muthuraj, 27, Maniraj, 34, and another person had travelled to Courtallam on Saturday night. After bathing in the water falls, they left Courtallam around 1 a.m. on Sunday by car. As they approached Malaikovil Pass, the car rammed the parked vehicle.

Manikandan was killed on the spot while the others, who were injured, were rushed to the hospital. Alangulam police are investigating.