Man pulls out rifle during scuffle near Madurai

Madurai

25 June 2020 13:31 IST

Police said the gun was old, without any rounds and not in working condition, but a case has been booked

A 74-year-old man, D. Jacob, was accused of brandishing a double-barrel gun during a scuffle between people belonging to two different churches, over a land dispute at Kalligudi, on Wednesday evening.

The police said that the two churches were located at S.P. Natham and the land between them was a bone of contention for ownership.

Advertising

Advertising

When a group of people along with P. Gabriel and his friends were playing cricket, the ball had hit an electric bulb of one of the churches. During a scuffle, Gabriel and his friends were injured in an attack with a wooden log by the other group.

Meanwhile, Jacob is said to have brandished a double-barrel muzzle-loading gun at his rivals.

The Tirumangalam Inspector of Police, Parameswari said that it was an old and rusted gun without any rounds. The man had inherited it from his grandfather. “It was not in a working condition,” she said.

Jacob had a licence for the rifle, but had not renewed it after December 2019.

The police have booked six persons and have arrested P. Ebanezar in this connection. Three persons from each side were injured and admitted to a government hospital.

A case for assault, criminal intimidation and under the provisions of the Indian Arms Act, 1959, has been booked.

A case in counter has also been booked.