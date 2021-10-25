Man posing as IAS officer held in Palani

PALANI

25 October 2021 21:17 IST

Palani Adivaram police on Monday arrested a man under charges of impersonation and cheating and produced him before a judicial magistrate court.

Following a complaint from HR&CE officials, they picked up Kumar of Mayavaram, Mayiladuthurai district.

The complaint was that Kumar claimed that he was an IAS officer and wanted the temple staff at the Devasthanam Guest House to allocate a room for him. The reception staff grew suspicious and cross-checked with local revenue officials about the reservation and simultaneously alerted the police.

Apprehending trouble, Kumar took to his heels, leaving his car fitted with siren and a government emblem board behind. But the staff nabbed the con man and handed him to the police.

A senior officer, who interrogated the accused, said Kumar visited Madurai Meenakshi Temple and Subramania Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur using his fake identity. After booking a case, police produced him before a court.