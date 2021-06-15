Man picked up for sending bomb threats

Ramanathapuram

15 June 2021 19:49 IST

An engineering graduate has been picked up by police in connection with a bomb threat sent to Central railway station in Chennai and Madurai railway junction.

Police said the 32-year-old man sent the first message on Monday through WhatsApp to Chennai. Again, he sent a message to Madurai on Tuesday. He earlier worked with an IT company and then quit the job and started to earn through his YouTube channel. He had been confined to his workstation for long hours without proper intake of food and was under severe stress.

Advertising

Advertising