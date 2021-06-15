Madurai

Man picked up for sending bomb threats

An engineering graduate has been picked up by police in connection with a bomb threat sent to Central railway station in Chennai and Madurai railway junction.

Police said the 32-year-old man sent the first message on Monday through WhatsApp to Chennai. Again, he sent a message to Madurai on Tuesday. He earlier worked with an IT company and then quit the job and started to earn through his YouTube channel. He had been confined to his workstation for long hours without proper intake of food and was under severe stress.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2021 7:49:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/man-picked-up-for-sending-bomb-threats/article34823292.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY