Man out on bail kills his inebriated son

February 24, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A 38-year-old man was murdered by his father in Kottaipatti near Sitharevu in Dindigul district on Thursday night. The accused A. Palanisamy, 65, was out on conditional bail after he was arrested for attempting to murder his wife P. Bakiyam in January over family matters. Upon learning that his son, P. Ganesan, had planned to attack him, Palanisamy went to his house and found him in an inebriated state. Around 11.30 p.m., Palanisamy dropped a boulder over his son’s head, killing him instantly. Pattiveeranpatti police have registered a case. The accused was secured and taken into custody.