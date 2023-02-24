ADVERTISEMENT

Man out on bail kills his inebriated son

February 24, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man was murdered by his father in Kottaipatti near Sitharevu in Dindigul district on Thursday night. The accused A. Palanisamy, 65, was out on conditional bail after he was arrested for attempting to murder his wife P. Bakiyam in January over family matters. Upon learning that his son, P. Ganesan, had planned to attack him, Palanisamy went to his house and found him in an inebriated state. Around 11.30 p.m., Palanisamy dropped a boulder over his son’s head, killing him instantly. Pattiveeranpatti police have registered a case. The accused was secured and taken into custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US