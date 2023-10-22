HamberMenu
Man out on bail hacked to death

October 22, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old washerman, who was out on bail after serving time in jail over the murder of his friend, was hacked to death allegedly by an unidentified gang in Thoothukudi on Saturday night.

During initial investigation, police officers found the torso and the head of the deceased, Mariappan, aged 42, abandoned at the crime spot in a cloth bag. It was sent to Government Medical College Hospital.

Police said Mariappan was serving time in the Palayamkottai Central Prisons in connection with the murder of Sappanimuthu, aged 43. He was enlarged on bail recently. An officer said the acquaintances of Sappanimuthu may have committed the crime. An investigation is under way.

