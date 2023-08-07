Man opens fire with pistol in Karaikudi

August 07, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Karaikudi

Two men created a flutter in Karaikudi when one of them opened fire with a pistol following a wordy quarrel over rash driving of a car on Monday.

Karaikudi north police have picked up Rajesh and Vairavan in this connection. They have also recovered the pistol. Investigation is under way whether it is a licensed or an illegal arm.

According to police, Thirukumaran of Anna Nagar was riding a motorbike on Kazhani Kamatchiamman Temple Street when a car came towards him in a rash manner.

When Thirukumaran questioned them, they threatened him and entered an eatery. Meanwhile, Thirukumaran mobilised his friends and relatives and they quarrelled with the duo.

Even as the wordy quarrel heated up, Vairavan pulled out a pistol and fired two rounds in the air and threatened the crowd with dire consequences.

However, local people detained the duo and handed them over to the police.

The police recovered the pistol, which was thrown into the nearby bush.

The duo from Devakottai are being interrogated.

