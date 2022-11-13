Man opens fire in air at feast in Tirumangalam

MADURAI

An unidentified man opened fire in the air following a wordy quarrel at a feast but no one was injured in the incident. According to police, realtor Dhanasekaran organised a feast at a temple in Tirumangalam on Sunday. After the feast, a wordy quarrel broke out among the participants. One of them asked his driver to bring a gun from his car and fired one round in the air. Madurai district police, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (Tirumangalam) V. Vasanthakumar, rushed to the spot. They are yet to ascertain the type of gun the man used for firing. Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg said that one person had been picked up for inquiry.