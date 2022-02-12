Man opens fire from licensed weapon

BODI

12 February 2022 19:26 IST

Murugan, who is attached with the defence service in West Bengal, reportedly opened fire from his licensed weapon on Friday late evening.

Following a complaint, the Bodi Town Police Inspector Saravanan conducted an inquiry.

Advertising

Advertising

It is said that Murugan had come to his native town on leave. He was in the process of shifting his house.

Some domestic issue had led him to fire from his pistol. As the children in the neighbourhood were playing, a big sound shocked them and hence they informed the police.