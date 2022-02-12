MaduraiBODI 12 February 2022 19:26 IST
Man opens fire from licensed weapon
Murugan, who is attached with the defence service in West Bengal, reportedly opened fire from his licensed weapon on Friday late evening.
Following a complaint, the Bodi Town Police Inspector Saravanan conducted an inquiry.
It is said that Murugan had come to his native town on leave. He was in the process of shifting his house.
Some domestic issue had led him to fire from his pistol. As the children in the neighbourhood were playing, a big sound shocked them and hence they informed the police.
