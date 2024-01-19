ADVERTISEMENT

Man murders wife in Virudhunagar

January 19, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Senthoorapandi, a driver, murdered his wife Kalpana Devi, 38, by slashing her throat at Indira Nagar here on Friday.

The police said that the couple were married for 15 years and had two sons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The husband and wife had frequent quarrels and were living separately for sometime.

Senthoorapandi, who went to Chennai to work as a driver, had come to Virudhunagar on Friday morning.

After the children had gone to school, Kalpana Devi was alone at home, when the husband went there and picked up a quarrel.

As the wordy duel turned worse, the man pulled out a knife and cut her throat and killed her at around 12.30 p.m.

Later, he walked to the Virudhunagar West Police station and surrendered before the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US