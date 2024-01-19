Man murders wife in Virudhunagar

January 19, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

Senthoorapandi, a driver, murdered his wife Kalpana Devi, 38, by slashing her throat at Indira Nagar here on Friday.

The police said that the couple were married for 15 years and had two sons.

The husband and wife had frequent quarrels and were living separately for sometime.

Senthoorapandi, who went to Chennai to work as a driver, had come to Virudhunagar on Friday morning.

After the children had gone to school, Kalpana Devi was alone at home, when the husband went there and picked up a quarrel.

As the wordy duel turned worse, the man pulled out a knife and cut her throat and killed her at around 12.30 p.m.

Later, he walked to the Virudhunagar West Police station and surrendered before the police.