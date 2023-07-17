Man murders wife in Devakottai

July 17, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST

In a shocking incident, Prabhakaran of Kadamagudi murdered his wife, Surya, 32, and surrendered before the police at Devakottai on Monday.

Police said Prabhakaran, who was working in Singapore, returned home in May. He was estranged from his wife, who was living with his parents at Devakottai. On Mondy, he came to Devakottai, found her at a library and slit her throat. Even as she lay in a pool of blood, he walked to Devakottai Town police station and surrendered before the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.