Man murders wife in Devakottai

July 17, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST

In a shocking incident, Prabhakaran of Kadamagudi murdered his wife, Surya, 32, and surrendered before the police at Devakottai on Monday.

Police said Prabhakaran, who was working in Singapore, returned home in May. He was estranged from his wife, who was living with his parents at Devakottai. On Mondy, he came to Devakottai, found her at a library and slit her throat. Even as she lay in a pool of blood, he walked to Devakottai Town police station and surrendered before the police.