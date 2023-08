August 11, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - TENKASI

The Puliyangudi police have arrested a youth for allegedly murdering his nephew.

Police said V. Ilaiyaraja, 19, of Chinthamani near Puliyangudi had property dispute with his uncle Chellasamy, 35. When Ilaiyaraja was getting ready for wok on Friday morning, an altercation broke-out between him and Chellasamy, who allegedly attacked the teenager with a spade, in which he sustained head injury and died on the spot.

Puliyangudi police have arrested Chellasamy.