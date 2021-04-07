Man murders daughter, son-in-law

Tirunelveli

07 April 2021 19:34 IST

A labourer allegedly murdered his daughter and her husband on Wednesday evening following a domestic quarrel.

Police said P. Pulendran, 55, a labourer from Nathanthattai under Paappaakudi police station limits, hacked to death his son-in-law Selvam, 29, and daughter Manju alias Uchimaakaali, 24, following a domestic quarrel on Wednesday evening. Police suspect that Pulendran was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the gruesome murders.

Paappaakudi police have arrested Pulendran