Man murders daughter, son-in-law
Updated: 07 April 2021 19:34 IST
A labourer allegedly murdered his daughter and her husband on Wednesday evening following a domestic quarrel.
Police said P. Pulendran, 55, a labourer from Nathanthattai under Paappaakudi police station limits, hacked to death his son-in-law Selvam, 29, and daughter Manju alias Uchimaakaali, 24, following a domestic quarrel on Wednesday evening. Police suspect that Pulendran was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the gruesome murders.
Paappaakudi police have arrested Pulendran
