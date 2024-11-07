ADVERTISEMENT

Man murders advocate, burns his body near Aralvaimozhi

Published - November 07, 2024 09:03 pm IST - Nagercoil

The Hindu Bureau

An advocate, S. Christopher Jobi, 51, of Thackalay was found murdered and his body burnt in a farm under Aralvaimozhi police station limits on Thursday morning.

Police have arrested a labourer, P. Esakki Muthu, 31, of Tirupathisaram in this connection.

The police said Esakki Muthu engaged Jobi as his advocate for a case pertaining to a property dispute. The advocate took his property document with him and was not returning it. Esakki Muthu grew frustrated as Jobi was neither returning the document nor bringing the case to an end at the earliest. He suspected that the advocate was planning to take over the property and developed a grudge against him.

When Jobi had asked him for a plantain, Esakki Muthu invited him to his house on Wednesday. When he came, he murdered him, he took the body to a farm and burnt it with petrol taken from his motorbike.

Aralvaimozhi police have registered a case of murder and are further investigating.

