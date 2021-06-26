Man murdered

26 June 2021 19:29 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Unidentified persons murdered J. Babu, 45, of Rajavallipuram under the Thazhaiyooththu police station limits on Saturday. As the relatives of the deceased alleged that the persons belonging to a different community had murdered Babu, who is facing a few criminal cases, tension gripped the area for a while. Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan visited the spot and deployed additional policemen. The police have registered a case.

