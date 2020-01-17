Man murdered

DINDIGUL
In a fight between two men, one man was murdered and the other was injured grievously here on Friday.
The police said that Ibrahim Shah and Anwar, belonging to Begambur, had a fight on Friday due to enmity between them, in which they both attacked each other with knives.
“The men inflicted grievous injuries on each other indiscriminately. There are pending cases against both of them in various police stations in Dindigul,” said a police official.
The men were rescued and admitted to the Dindigul Government Hospital by the police but Anwar died failing to respond to treatment while Ibrahim Shah is said to be in a critical condition.
The Dindigul town south police have registered a case and further investigation is on.
