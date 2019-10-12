Man murdered

MELUR

V. Hakkim, 35, of A. Vellalore near here, was allegedly murdered by one of his relatives F. Mohammed Ibrahim, 27, over a family dispute on Saturday morning.

The deceased who runs a footwear shop in K.Pudur had visited his native village when the incident took place in his house.

The body was sent to Government Rajaji Hospital for post mortem. Melavalavu police have registered a case under section 302 IPC and arrested the accused.

Prisoner found dead

MADURAI

Vellaiperiyan, 27, of Alanganallur, accused of murdering his wife over a domestic issue, was remanded to judicial custody in the Madurai Central Prison on Friday.

Early on Saturday morning, he was found dead in the bathroom. Police sources said he had committed suicide by strangling himself with a lungi.

The Karimedu police sent the body for post mortem to Government Rajaji Hospital and are investigating.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Country-made bombs found

MADURAI

The Avaniyapuram police recovered two country-made bombs and four sickles kept in two separate bags from inside a bush in a secluded area on the Aruppukottai Road on Saturday.

The police have registered a case under Explosives At and Arms Act and investigation is on.