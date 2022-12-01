Man murdered near Manamadurai; police seize torso, two held

December 01, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

In a gruesome incident, an armed gang brutally murdered a 27-year-old man and escaped with the chopped head, while leaving the torso at the scene of crime here on Thursday.

Two persons were arrested in this connection.

The police said that following a complaint from Senthivel of Shenkottai near Manamadurai police station limits that his son Ramu (27) was missing since Wednesday evening, police registered a case.

In the early hours of Thursday, an unidentified body was found lying, with the head missing, near Immanendal tank. Immediately, the police team rushed to the spot and seized the body, which was identified as that of Ramu.

The police formed three special teams to investigate the case.

Sivaganga District SP Senthil Kumar came to the hamlet and conducted inquiries.

Preliminary probe led to the detention of two suspects identified as Prabakaran (22) of Keezha Parthibanur in Ramanathapuram district and his friend Balamurugan (25) of Nainarkoil.

Based on their confession, the police team seized the head, which was found abandoned in a nearby well.

The motive behind the heinous crime was that Prabakaran had recently married a girl, who was a relative of Ramu. After Ramu came to know about Prabakaran’s involvement in bike theft cases, it is said that he had allegedly got the couple separated. Angered by this move, Prabakaran, with the help of his friend Balamurugan, assaulted Ramu to settle scores, police said.

In a press release, the SP said that police would take severe action against such accused and said that after a detailed probe, they would be detained under Goondas Act.