Man murdered near Achampathu; family blocks Madurai-Theni Road demanding arrest of culprits

November 30, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - MADURAI

A 37-year-old man was allegedly murdered by a group of ‘known’ persons near Achampathu on Wednesday night. As the news spread, the family members of the deceased, resorted to a road blockade agitation on the Madurai-Theni NH Road. Following an assurance from the Superintendent of Police, the agitators dispersed.

Police said that Pandeeswaran, 37, of Gandhi Nagar in Achampathu was working in a private tractor company in Mottamalai, near here as a mechanic. On Wednesday evening, he had left home saying that he would go to a shop and return in about half-an-hour.

However, when he did not return home even after two hours, family members went in search of him and found his body lying in a pool of blood.

Nagamalai Pudukottai police, Samayanallur DSP and team rushed to the spot. The family members demanded justice and squatted on the middle of the road.

A senior officer said that inquiries revealed that Pandeeswaran and some of his friends were having liquor near an isolated place in the locality. It seems that some friends had asked Pandeeswaran for money apparently to buy liquor and he had refused. In an inebriated mood, they may have killed him and escaped from the scene.

The police have detained some suspects and interrogations were on. Nagamalai Pudukottai police have registered a case of murder.