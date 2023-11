November 15, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A man was murdered at Pettai in the city on Tuesday night.

Police said K. Azar Mohammed, 35, of Kodeeswaran Nagar under Tirunelveli Town police station limits was murdered by a few unidentified persons when he had gone to Pettai on Tuesday night. The assailants escaped after murdering him around 8.30 p.m.

Police suspect that prior enmity might have led to the murder.

Pettai police are investigating.

