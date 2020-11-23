Man murdered in Theni

23 November 2020 21:49 IST

Theni police arrested a man and his son on the charges of murder here on Monday.

Police said that Maheswari (39) wife of Paramasivam was living in Miranda Line in Government Hospital Road here with her husband.

It is said that some two years ago, she divorced her first husband - Nagaraj (52) of Melakottai near Chinnalapatti in Dindigul district and married Paramasivam (58).

Annoyed, her first husband approached her frequently and forced her to live with him. On Sunday, it is said that Nagaraj and his son Jeyasurya (20) came to Maheswari's house and picked up a wordy altercation.

In the melee, Nagaraj had attacked Maheswari and Paramasivam with an aruval in which Paramasivam died on the spot.

Theni police Inspector L Victoria Lourdu Mary registered a case of murder and investigating.

Maheswari has been admitted to the hospital as she suffered multiple injuries, the police added.