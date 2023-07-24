HamberMenu
Man murdered in suspected revenge killing

July 24, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Srikrishna L 2193

A 29-year-old man was killed by an armed gang in Nadumalaipatti near here on Sunday evening.

Police said Muneeswaran, 29, a painter, was sleeping alone in his house. Around 7 p.m., an armed gang barged into the house and attacked him. He died on the spot.

On information, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, DSP Udayakumar, Inspector Chandramohan and others visited the scene of crime. Special teams were formed to trace the assailants. The body was sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

