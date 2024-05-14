ADVERTISEMENT

Man murdered in Rajapalayam

Published - May 14, 2024 09:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 49-year-old man, V. Dharmaraj of Dhalavaipuram, was hacked to death by unidentified persons in Rajapalayam on Tuesday.

Police said that Dharmaraj had taken on lease fishing rights on Athiyur tank under Rajapalayam North police station limits. He used to visit the tank every day. One of his workers had got into the tank for some work. When he returned to the bank, he found Dharmaraj lying dead in a pool of blood with one of his hands chopped off.

The police have picked up some suspects in this connection.

