Man murdered in Courtallam lodge

July 28, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - TENKASI

A tourist from Chennai was found murdered in a lodge in Courtallam on Friday.

Police said R. Murugesh, 38, of Moolaikkaraipatti in Tirunelveli district, who was running a pharmacy at Chittlapakkam near Tambaram in Chennai, had come to his native place recently. As he planned to come to Courtallam, Murugesh and his friends Narayanakumar, 43, of Palayamkottai, Thangadurai, 28, of Vadakku Thazhayoothu near Tirunelveli and Selvam, 28, of Thazhayoothu went there on Thursday.

They were staying in a lodge on the Courtallam – Shencottai road near Main Falls. Murugesh and Selvam went to a massage centre on Friday morning and returned to their room. After they returned, Narayanakumar and Thangadurai went to Shencottai to buy food. When they returned to the lodge with the lunch, Murugesh was lying in a pool of blood with grievous injuries and Selvam was absconding.

After Narayanakumar and Thangadurai alerted the Courtallam police, the body was sent to Tenkasi Government Hospital for post mortem. The police are searching for Selvam.