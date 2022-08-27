Man murdered in Cheranmahadevi

A 60-year-old man identified as Muthupandi alias Rasu of Cheranmahadevi Santhana Mariamman Temple Street was allegedly murdered by a three-member armed gang here on Saturday.

The heinous crime committed in the broad daylight sent shock waves in the vicinity.

Superintendent of Police Saravanan inspected the scene of crime.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that it may be a revenge murder. On August 24, a woman Mariammal (48) was murdered and probably the killers may have eliminated Muthupandi in retaliation.

Adequate pickets have been deployed and the police claimed that the situation was under control.