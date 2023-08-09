HamberMenu
Man murdered in Alanganallur

August 09, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST

A 38-year-old man, B. Suba, of Kovilpappakudi, was stabbed to death on Tuesday night.

The police said that Suba runs a key-chain manufacturing unit in Sikkandar Chavadi and was returning home on his motorbike at around 8.20 p.m.

Even as he was only 500 metres away from his home, an unidentified man waylaid him and attacked him with a knife on his nose. He also inflicted a deep stab injury on his left thigh.

The police said that since the area was pitch dark, the assailant was not visible.

The victim was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in an ambulance. But, he was declared brought dead.

Alanganallur have registered a case of murder and are investigating the motive of the crime and its perpetrator.

