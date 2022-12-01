  1. EPaper
Man murdered, gang escapes with head

December 01, 2022 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, an armed gang murdered a 27-year-old man identified as Ramu son of Senthivel of Shenkottai near Manamadurai in Sivaganga district here on Thursday and escaped with the head leaving the torso at the scene of crime.

Police said that Ramu left his house on Wednesday afternoon and never returned. His family lodged a complaint in this regard. Even as they were on the look out, an unidentified body was found abandoned near Immanendal tank.

On information, DSP Kannan and team inspected the spot. Fire and Rescue service personnel were deployed to search for the head in the waterbody.

As the news spread about the missing head, villagers were in an agitated mood and tense moments prevailed in the neighbouring habitations too.

To prevent any untoward incidents, a large posse of police personnel were deployed. Superintendent of Police Senthil Kumar visited the village and held inquiries.

The police said that special teams have been formed and so far there was no clue. The torso has been sent to the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital.

