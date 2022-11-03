Man murdered by unidentified person

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
November 03, 2022 20:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Selvam, 43, of Sempatti, who worked at the farm of S. Muthaiyan, 71, of Sankarapuram, was allegedly murdered by an unidentified person at a garden at Sankarapuram in Nilakottai near Dindigul on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that an unidentified person assaulted the duo with a stick and a knife. Muthaiyan was robbed of a ring while Selvam sustained grievous head injuries and died on the spot. Muthaiyan, who sustained cut injuries, was admitted to the Primary Health Centre at Ammainaickanur.

Superintendent of Police S. Baskaran along with a team of police visited the scene of crime.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nilakottai police is investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app