Man murdered by unidentified person

The Hindu Bureau November 03, 2022 20:32 IST

M. Selvam, 43, of Sempatti, who worked at the farm of S. Muthaiyan, 71, of Sankarapuram, was allegedly murdered by an unidentified person at a garden at Sankarapuram in Nilakottai near Dindigul on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that an unidentified person assaulted the duo with a stick and a knife. Muthaiyan was robbed of a ring while Selvam sustained grievous head injuries and died on the spot. Muthaiyan, who sustained cut injuries, was admitted to the Primary Health Centre at Ammainaickanur.

Superintendent of Police S. Baskaran along with a team of police visited the scene of crime.

Nilakottai police is investigating.