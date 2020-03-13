Man moves court to quash case against him

Madurai
After a 31-year-old man with psychological issues was named an accused for allegedly participating in a protest last year in Madurai against the Thoothukudi firing incident, the court summoned the petitioner as well as the Sub-Inspector of Police who registered the First Information Report against him.
Hearing the petitioner from Madurai, who claimed that he was only a bystander at the protest, Justice G.R. Swaminathan wondered as to how the petitioner was named an accused in the case. The court was informed that the petitioner could be produced before the court.
Taking into account the submissions in the case, the court directed the petitioner and the Sub-Inspector of Police to be present before the court on March 16. The case will be heard in-chambers. The petitioner sought to quash the criminal case pending against him before the Judicial Magistrate.
