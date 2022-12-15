Man missing case solved after 16 days

December 15, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

DINDIGUL

A man missing case was solved after the body of Tenzing Kumar, 34, of West Street, Vellodu, was lifted from a well here on Thursday.

The police registered a man missing case on December 4 following a complaint from Prisca Tamilarasi. She said her husband was missing since November 26. She said they had come to attend the funeral of a relative of Tenzing on November 26. He left the house on November 27 at around 7 a.m. but did not return. The police received a complaint on December 4 and started conducting searches. The photo of the victim was printed and posters were pasted at vantage places in and around the area.

Meanwhile, the police and fire and rescue service personnel lifted a decomposed body from an abandoned well on Wednesday. Inquiries revealed that Tenzing had completed catering course and joined a hotel in Kumili. He married Prisca and they have two girl children.

The well, from which the body was removed, did not have any protective walls. The victim could have fallen accidentally or it could be a case of murder or suicide. “We will know the truth after getting the post mortem report,” an official said.